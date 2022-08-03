PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville.

The Porterville Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Steven Sanchez.

According to authorities, police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Ohio Street after receiving a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Sanchez was transported to the hospital where he later died, officials say.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.