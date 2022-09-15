MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in the California Aqueduct over the weekend has been identified, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the Merced County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called out Saturday night to the I-5 north of Highway 152 after officers from the California Highway Patrol located a vehicle submerged in the water of the Aqueduct.

The person was identified by the Merced coroner’s office as 77-year-old Susan Arlynn Waskow. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.