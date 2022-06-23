FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details emerged about a shooting and car theft investigation out of Southwest Fresno.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies said they have one suspect in custody after deputies in an unmarked car followed the stolen car and attempted to call in backup.

Back in 2015, the suspect had been sentenced to prison over a car theft that was tied to a murder investigation.

During today’s incident, sheriff’s deputies say no one got hurt but wanted to make clear, that is not always the case.

Around 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, authorities say officers with the Help Eliminate Auto Theft Taskforce (HEAT) spotted a car they knew was stolen.

When the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Fabian Mansanalez, started driving off the officers followed according to officials.

“The suspect noticed that he was being followed, so he started to drive a little bit more erratically…. He got into an ally way back there and there’s a lot of dust he was able to kick up. It was during that time where one of our deputies heard shots fired,” Fresno County Sheriff Department Public Information Officer Tony Botti said.

Botti says deputies are unsure if it was the suspect or someone else who fired the gun, but no deputies were reported injured.

“We’re being told by a homeowner in this area that they do have bullet holes in their house- but it’s a matter of finding out of they’re fresh or from another time,” Botti said.



The suspect got out of the car and was taken into custody. Deputies say it’s unclear what exactly Mansanalez will be charged with, he says he never technically lead police on a pursuit and it’s still unclear if he was involved in the shooting.

Botti later confirmed Mansanalez was tried for murder in 2015, over the death of a Kerman farmer. Mansanalez was not convicted of murder but was sentenced for a car theft related to the case.

“Auto theft is very dangerous so that’s why any time we go pull over an occupied stolen vehicle it’s a high-risk felony stop, and we know that because of situations that we’ve seen here today and from what we’ve seen in the past,” Botti said.

Deputies say at one point a fire was started in the stolen car as well, but it was quickly put out.