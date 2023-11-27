FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed Thanksgiving afternoon in central Fresno.

Police say on Thursday around 12:15 p.m. officers responded to the 4100 Block of East White Avenue regarding a gunshot victim.

Investigators say when officers arrived they found 25-year-old Siranthony Robinson on the ground, unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they learned Robinson was in the area when an unknown person shot him multiple times. Afterward, the shooter fled the area in an unknown direction. Robinson died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.