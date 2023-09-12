FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was sent to hospital after being hit by a teen driver was pronounced dead and identified on Tuesday, says the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 70-year-old Thomas Zapata Jr. of Fresno.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., they responded to First Street and Bullard Avenue for a car that had hit a pedestrian on Aug. 26. Upon arrival, they found Zapata Jr. on the ground.

During their investigation, officers learned a teen driver was westbound on Bullard Avenue making a northbound turn onto First Street. As the driver proceeded into the intersection, they collided with a pedestrian.

Officials say the man, believed to be unhoused, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the teen was in possession of a permit and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.