FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Authorities say a Sunnyside High School student was the victim in the Saturday afternoon shooting in west central Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it received 9-1-1 calls alerting them to a disturbance with gunfire at the intersection of Valentine and Princeton Avenues in Fresno around 2:20 p.m.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene to find 16-year-old Nolyn Chann of Clovis on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators say they believe this shooting was not random, as they learned the people involved appeared to have known each other and they’d had a disagreement.

Officials also say following the shooting, the suspects may have run towards the direction of a community event at the nearby Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Temple to try to blend in with those in attendance.

Detectives spent several hours at the event, interviewing many of the numerous attendees. They say they do not believe the event had anything to do with the shooting, and are still searching for anyone connected to Chann’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information on this case to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208.