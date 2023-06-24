KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two women found dead inside a Kerman home on Thursday.

Kerman Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a welfare check at an apartment in the area of Kearney Boulevard and Del Norte Avenue.

Officers say the caller reported not having heard from the two women who lived in the apartment and were concerned. Upon their arrival, officers say they found two female bodies, with injuries consistent with that of a homicide.

The women have been identified as 74-year-old Linda Thrash of Kerman and her 57-year-old niece Kandi Pombo, also of Kerman.

Detectives are still actively investigating and ask anyone with information on this case to please contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 559-600-3111.