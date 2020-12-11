ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley Friday at 4.5%, according to the California Department of Public Health

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Department of Public Health announced the latest ICU capacity across the state.

The intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in the San Joaquin Valley Friday is at 4.5% according to the California Department of Public Health.

ICU capacity at Valley hospitals dropped Thursday to 1.9%, according to the latest figures released by the California Department of Public Health.

Current available ICU capacity by region:

Bay Area: 16.7%

Greater Sacramento Region: 14.8%

Northern California: 26.6%

San Joaquin Valley: 4.5%

Southern California: 6.2%

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing