‘I was shocked:’ Fresno medical lab that manufactures and processes medical tests caught fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A medical lab in south Fresno that manufactures and processes several kinds of medical tests caught fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Universal Meditech on Fortune Avenues, near North and Orange.

“When I received the call, I was shocked, I was thinking it was going to be worst, to be honest,” said Karekin Khatchadoorian, general manager for Universal Meditech Inc.

Universal Meditech is known for manufacturing and processing a number of medical tests, most recently for coronavirus antibodies and COVID-19 infections.

“When the pandemic started, we started the science process and we ended up getting our clinical trial completed and yes, we did manufacture them from scratch here in our facility in Fresno,” Khatchadoorian said.

While fire officials are still investigating, they say a small fire was burning inside but say the sprinklers kept the flames at bay.

Khatchadoorian believes it could have been something electrical.

“A portion of our construction in our warehouse had caught on fire so luckily the sprinklers had turned on which put the fire out, it did cause quite an amount of flood,” he said.

The facility does use chemicals so the Hazmat team was called out. But firefighters say thankfully no one was hurt.

While the complete damage is unknown, Khatchadoorian says they hope to open by Thursday.

He says the fire will not delay any business.

“I got a great team behind me and we’re all working together to knock this out really quickly and production will never stop,” Khatchadoorian said.

