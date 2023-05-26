BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — DeAndre Hopkins was not shy in saying how much he enjoyed watching Bills quarterback Josh Allen during a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

When asked which quarterbacks he’d like throwing him the ball during the second half of his career, Allen was the first name listed by Hopkins – who became a free agent Friday when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

“I love Josh Allen,” the nearly 31-year-old Hopkins said. “One of my favorite quarterbacks that I’ve been watching since he came into the league is Josh Allen. Josh Allen, he reminds me of a new-school Andrew Luck.”

Hopkins went on to list Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert of the Chargers as other quarterbacks he would like to play with.

This wasn’t the first time Hopkins hinted at an interest in the Bills, either. When asked to give a facial reaction to potential destinations during an interview with CBS Sports in April, the three-time All-Pro selection gave a visible smile when Buffalo was brought up.

Multiple Bills players were on the recruiting trail for Hopkins on social media, with Von Miller posting an Instagram story showing the wide receiving thinking about Buffalo while Dion Dawkins made a direct pitch to the ex-Cardinal on Twitter.

If the Bills were to pursue a deal with Hopkins, he would likely be taking a noteworthy pay cut due to Buffalo’s cap situation, and the team would have to make a roster move as they are currently at the 90-player maximum.

However, if Hopkins’ interest in the Bills is as strong as it’s come across in the media, a reduced salary to play for a championship in Buffalo may not be an issue.