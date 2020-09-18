‘I have pictures of my house burning:’ More structures destroyed in the SQF Complex Fire

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE) – Dozens more structures are now lost in SQF complex. As of Thursday, 150 structures were destroyed in Sequoia National Forest by the combined force of the Castle and Shotgun fires.

The fire was started by lightning nearly a month ago and has grown to a combined 122,835 acres. It is only 12% contained.

Jowayne Harden watched her family’s cabin in Sierra Crest begin to burn through a live camera stream.

“I have pictures of my house burning. I watched my security cameras. I watched the trees 5-10 feet from my kitchen window catch fire.”

Despite evacuating, Harden says the loss still comes as a shock. “We actually did some home improvements on Friday and Saturday before we left.”

The firefight is managed from a single command center in Porterville, while different firefighting agencies take on different areas. The command center actually borders the Porterville Cal Fire Air Attack Base.

The Ponderosa Fire Brigade has partnered with the California Service Dog Academy to accept donations to go toward rebuilding burned communities in the area.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.