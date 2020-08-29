‘I felt a sense of relief:’ says salon owner as state releases new reopening guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — After months of opening their doors just to close down again, Tanya Alvarado, the owner of Salon Posh in Fresno, said her business has lost more than $30,000 and three employees.

“Sadly, some of the people that had to leave, it’s because they had no other choice,” she said.

Governor Gavin Newsom made a big announcement on Friday, saying hair salons and barbershops in Fresno County can reopen indoors at 25% capacity starting Monday.

“I felt a sense of relief, but then right after that, hesitation because I didn’t know, ‘Am I supposed to be excited right now? Or what’s going to happen next?'” said Alvarado. “It’s kind of hard to get excited because we don’t know how long this is going to last. Is it going to be short-lived again?”

Moving forward, Fresno County, which is in the purple tier, still has some work to do before more business sectors can re-open.

“Right now, we still are averaging between 250 to 300 positive COVID-19 tests each day. The governor wants to see that rate drop below 70 tests per day based upon our size,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Reaching the red tier would allow gyms, places of worship, and movie theaters to re-open at limited capacities.

