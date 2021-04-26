‘I don’t know what the problem is’: Fresno’s Phoenician Gardens can’t find staff to meet new demand

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The pandemic has been tough on the restaurant industry, forcing many restaurants to shut down – some permanently.

Now that Fresno County restaurants can open indoors at 50% capacity, many are facing the challenge of being able to hire enough staff to meet the sudden demand.

The Phoenician Gardens in Fresno had a staff of 35 prior to the pandemic, but after the owners say they’re struggling to find staff. They’ve posted ‘help wanted’ listings on social media and job placement websites, but they are not getting the response they need.

“We’ve had people come in but just didn’t stay,” said owner Lana Hmaidan. “They would come apply and then just wouldn’t show up. So like I was saying, I don’t know if it’s about unemployment or I don’t know what the problem is honestly.”

The owners say customers are starting to return following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.