‘I don’t know what the problem is’: Fresno’s Phoenician Gardens can’t find staff to meet new demand

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The pandemic has been tough on the restaurant industry, forcing many restaurants to shut down – some permanently.

Now that Fresno County restaurants can open indoors at 50% capacity, many are facing the challenge of being able to hire enough staff to meet the sudden demand.

The Phoenician Gardens in Fresno had a staff of 35 prior to the pandemic, but after the owners say they’re struggling to find staff. They’ve posted ‘help wanted’ listings on social media and job placement websites, but they are not getting the response they need.

“We’ve had people come in but just didn’t stay,” said owner Lana Hmaidan. “They would come apply and then just wouldn’t show up. So like I was saying, I don’t know if it’s about unemployment or I don’t know what the problem is honestly.”

The owners say customers are starting to return following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL DRAFT
April 29 2021 05:00 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com