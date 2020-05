FILE – In this April 10, 2019, file photo, rush-hour traffic heads east, left, and west, right, along the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. A spokesman for Pennsylvania’s governor said the state was committed to being a part of Transportation and Climate Initiative conversations. But a growing number of Northeast governors have concerns the TCI could increase gas prices, and raise doubts about how effective it would be in capping pollution. The initiative is aimed at a dozen Northeast and mid-Atlantic states and would take effect in 2022. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 1-5 in Merced County in Santa Nella is closed in both directions due to a brush fire with heavy smoke.

In a tweet by Caltrans, they are advising travelers to use an alternative route, with no estimated time on reopening.

TrafficAlert: Merced County I-5 closed in both directions @ Santa Nella due to Brush Fire. Heavy smoke in the area Detour at SR-152. No ETO. Use Alt. Route — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) May 9, 2020

