I-5 closed through the Grapevine due to snow

YourCentralValley.com
by: John Parmer
Caltrans
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Caltrans has closed Interstate 5 over the Grapevine Monday morning, because of snow.
Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine now CLOSED due to snow. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ScfDHUwHDQ— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 25, 2021
Grapevine: Interstate 5 over Grapevine now CLOSED due to snow. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ScfDHUwHDQ
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com