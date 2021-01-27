I-5 at Grapevine closed in both directions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Interstate 5 is closed in both directions through the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident website.

I-5 over the Grapevine is currently closed due to heavy snow and strong winds. SR-58 is open, all coastal routes are open. #snowflake #winds #trafficalert — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) January 27, 2021

Moderate snow and gusty winds are being reported in the area, according to Caltrans and CHP.