FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team won its second straight game on Tuesday night, 70-62 over San Jose State at the Save Mart Center.

The big story of the game was the Bulldog guard play, as Isaiah Hill (17 points), Jemarl Baker Jr. (15 points), and Donavan Yap (16 points) combined for 48 points, and that’s just part of what head coach Justin Hutson and Yap talked about afterwards.