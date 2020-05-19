Hutson talks about roster changes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Fresno State men’s basketball team ended its season on March 4, eight days before the coronavirus forced the cancellation of all Mountain West sporting events. But like the rest of us, they’ve been dealing with the reality of living in a virtual world ever since.

They’ve also had to deal with a lot of roster turnover. Quite a few players from last year’s team are gone, including Jarred Hyder, who started 24 games as a freshman and averaged 9.1 points per game.

“You know, once the season ended and once this started, there was a big wave and we were on the phone all the time,” said Hutson over zoom on Monday. “It seemed like the staff was on the phone all the time talking about who we were having, who was leaving, who was coming. And it’s been settling down the last couple of weeks because we kind of have our roster set, knock on wood there. In today’s day and age, you never know when you have your roster set. You have to adjust. And that’s just the new norm. It’s an overused term. You just have to adjust to the transfer of people coming and going.”

We also learned Monday the Bulldogs are almost finished with their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, but because of the pandemic, are in a bit of a holding pattern with two more games left to fill.