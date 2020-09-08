Hundreds turning to evacuation shelters amid the Creek fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — With evacuations taking place in Fresno and Madera counties volunteers are doing their best to keep the whole thing together.

Cris Loid is a volunteer with the Trauma Intervention Program. Loid said a lot of evacuees she comes in contact with are thankful for their help.

“Sometimes they are so worn out or so upset that getting them a bite to eat or some water can get them going,”

Jennifer Taylor is also a volunteer with Trauma Intervention Program. Taylor said what makes them different than other intervention programs is that they actual live in the foothill communities.

“As a part of TIP is we live here so we want to give back and support our community and I think that’s been really great too is that our own people have come by our own community has come by and we have been here to support them,” said Taylor.

The Central Valley Red Cross has an evacuation Center at Clovis North High School. There they help fire evacuees who are away from their home in a time of need.

Lori Wilson is the Executive Director for the Central Valley Red Cross. She said this is a tough time for many. But, they are here to help.

“If you have been evacuated and do not have a place to go come here. What we will do is first make sure you have water and snacks if you’re hungry you know your basic needs then we will figure out what your family’s needs are,” said Wilson.

Wilson said they are giving families who have been evacuated hotel vouchers and making sure all of their needs are met.

“Health services are here social workers are here as well as disability folks here to make sure people have the resources that they need,” said Wilson.

