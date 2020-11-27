Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Thursday morning hundreds of meals were distributed outside the Clovis Senior Activity Center.

It is an annual tradition that’s been around for more than 25 years.

Every year seniors get to enjoy a traditional thanksgiving meal for free.

This year a sit-down luncheon was not possible because of the pandemic, but organizers still wanted to hand out meals, so they did it drive-thru style.

“This is an event that has been going on here at the city of Clovis for many many years and we felt like we really still needed to feed our community,” said Amy Hance, General Services Manager for Clovis.

Organizers and volunteers couldn’t let the tradition die.

Especially those at Pappy’s Fine Food who have been the cooks since the tradition started.

“It warms your heart especially when you seen the folks come through the line which we are not doing now because of Covid but to see the expressions on their face, they are happy.”

Volunteers cooked from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

They made the traditional stuffing, yams, green beans, gravy and cooked a total of 29 turkeys.

“I think that they will like the food,” said Jason, a young volunteer.

Some of these volunteers keep coming back and say it’s a rewarding feeling to help feed those who may not have the capability to cook a traditional thanksgiving meal.

“It’s really all about everybody else you know I have ages things I can be thankful for and one of those things is being able to do this being able to this. We get a lot of veterans that come in and to see their look of appreciation on their faces that’s more than enough,” said Douglas Bearden.

The meals were put inside bags.

Seniors were able to drive up, pop their trunk open, and a volunteer loaded the food into the vehicle to enjoy at home.