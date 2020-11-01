Hundreds of people across Fresno County celebrate Halloween during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — People across Fresno County celebrated Halloween differently in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some held drive-in Trick-or-Treat events, while others went to outside events.

The Standard Bar & Lounge hosted a sold-out holiday event. Organizers said the event usually brings in around 750-800 people each year but this year they capped it at a little less than 400.

The business expanded the outdoor area for the event, asked people to social distance, and required everyone to wear masks.

In Sanger, the Chamber of Commerce hosted a drive-thru Trick-or-Treat downtown.

“Tick-or-treat!” exclaimed one girl dressed up as Disney princess Jasmine.

Cars lined the streets for the event. Around 400 bags of $1,000 worth of candy were given out.

“We feel like the community wanted something,” said Chamber President Tammy Wolfe. “My heart is exploding seeing the kids. They are so excited and they are warm and safe in their cars.”

Usually, the Chamber hosts Halloween event where children go booth to booth and fill up their treat bag but the Chamber chose the drive-thru to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Cornerstone Church hosted a trunk-or-treat in downtown Fresno.

“It will be fun,” said Past Jim Franklin. “Instead of having kids concentrate on COVID, we want them to concentrate on having fun and keep it safe at the same time.”

Many booths used candy shoots and people were asked to social distance. Masks were optional for the event but a requirement for some families.

“It is really important,” said the Paredes family. “I told the kids you have to wear a mask to be able to go and you can see they are keeping them on.”

