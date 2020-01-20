Hundreds of local fans celebrate 49ers victory in NFC Championship

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Over 200 San Francisco 49ers fans cheered on their team at a watch party at Round Pizza Table during the Niner Empire of Fresno watch party.

“Everybody is cheering,” said 49ers fan Tom Meehan. “Everybody is yelling. Everybody is on their feet. It is exciting.”

It was a sea of red and gold inside the pizza place, as the Niners fans cheered their team.

“High-fiving, hugging,” said 49ers fan Chris Coronado. “Win. Lose. We are together.”

The fans stood shoulder to shoulder, grinned ear to ear, and waved their hands in the air as their team took a big 27-0 over the Green Bay Packers in the first half.

“I love it,” said 49ers fan Matthew Flores. “We all get along. We all cheer for each other. We are like one big family.”

The Niner Empire of Fresno organizes the event each week to root on the Bay Area team from Fresno.

According to the organizers, all are welcome. Except for their Bay Area rivals, the soon to be Las Vegas Raiders.

“Come to the good side if they want,” joked Mehan.

“They are going to leave anyway. So it is alright,” laughed 49ers fan Luiz Lazano.

As the night went on, the room got quieter as the Packers started to come back. But in the end, the Niners lead was too much.

The 49ers fans erupted one final time into Super Bowl chants as the team took one last knee and the final seconds ticked off the clock. The San Francisco 49ers will head to Miami February 2nd to versus the Kanas City Chiefs.

“We going to the Super Bowl!” exclaimed Lazano. “Super Bowl Bound.”

“That is what we are looking for,” said Meehan in response. “Super Bowl 54.”

