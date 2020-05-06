Hundreds of local businesses prepare to reopen Monday as Fresno announces phase one of reopening

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The city of Fresno announced Tuesday hundreds of businesses can resume operations Monday as part of the city’s phase one of reopening.

“We believe that this is the right decision for Fresno. At this stage in the pandemic,” said Mayor Lee Brand.

It’s been 53 days since the City ordered residents to shelter-in-place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the order is still in effect until May 31st, the city is making moves to allow the economy to get back on track. Some on the list of authorized businesses include auto shops, furniture stores, and electronic and camera stores.

“We’re the last man standing mom and pop camera store and photo lab, pretty much in the whole Central Valley we’re it,” said Horn Photo Co-owner Stan Grosz.

He and his wife Shelly Grosz run the shop and are thrilled to be allowed to reopen. They say business was booming in January and February but came to a screeching halt, forcing them to layoff 20 employees – who they now need back – in order to open next week.

“We just have to make sure all of our ducks are in a row so everyone stays safe,” said Shelly Grosz.

To open, businesses must comply with safety protocols including face coverings, one customer per 500 square feet, contact-free payment, social distancing, and more.

“I think one of the biggest things we’re concerned about is just making sure that customers and staff are comfortable, interacting with each other again,” said Stan Grosz.

“The saddest thing for us is having missed our one year anniversary because we were really excited about that. We had lots of plans, and we were almost a month away,” said Fairy Godmother’s Closet Co-owner Amy Ratliff.

The children’s resale store is now allowed to open with curbside pickup, which they were doing in April until the city gave them a warning. Under phase one, all retail stores can open online with curbside pickup.

“We miss you guys, we can’t wait to open the doors!” said Ratliff with her co-owner Jerica Lovett in a Facebook live post.

Like many, the store has relied heavily on social media to connect with customers.

“So we’re excited to getting back to that. That’s probably the biggest outlet of how we’re going to get our inventory sold right now,” said Lovett.

As far as enforcement, the city will provide training for businesses to safely reopen as well as do random compliance checks. They are looking at the reopening as a two-week trial to see if cases rise or decline. Mayor Brand said the results will determine the next phase.

