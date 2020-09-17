Hundreds of Fresno County businesses plan to reopen next month to defy state orders

Fresno city councilman Garry Bredefeld introduced four resolutions in an attempt to reopen businesses in the city

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As a Fresno city leader renews his call to reopen businesses, a growing group of business owners firm up their plans to open back up next month — no matter where Fresno County stands on reopening.

Fresno restauranteur Lewis Everk describes the group Open Fresno County Safely on October 1st as a growing movement.

Hundreds of business owners from a wide range of businesses attended the group’s first meeting earlier this week. As the name of the group suggests, they aim to open up their businesses on Oct. 1.

For anyone concerned, Everk said to look at the group’s name.

“We’re saying open safely. There’s CDC guidelines and industry guidelines that have already been given to us that we’ve already operated under,” Everk said.

For him, it’s about getting on an equal playing field for big businesses. He’s already lost one of his five restaurants and he may lose more.

“Recently as of [Tuesday], I was served with two other notices of default to make a payment to the landlords,” Everk said.

In Tuesday’s media briefing, the Fresno County Department of Public Health said the county is close to meeting the COVID-19 metrics required to move up to the red tier on the state’s reopening system.

This would allow for some places like restaurants and gyms to allow some people back inside.

In an attempt to get all businesses open, Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld revealed four resolutions on Thursday’s city council agenda:

They aim to defy the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, even get the city to sue the state — Bredefeld knows it’s a long shot for any of them to pass.

“I said I’m going to be a voice for the people I represent. I’m not going to be silent as we continue to destroy people’s lives, livelihoods, and frankly destroy our children,” Bredefeld said.

