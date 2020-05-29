Hundreds of COVID-19 cases confirmed inside Kings County’s correctional facilities

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – State-operated correctional facilities in Kings County reported a total of 221 COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Kings County Department of Public Health.

Out of the 10 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, health officials say three of them were associated with the correctional facilities.

The state facilities include Corcoran State Prison, the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, and Avenal State Prison.

Records published Thursday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) show Avenal State Prison has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases of all the institutions, reporting 200 patients.

