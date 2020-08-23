Hundreds lined up to get free COVID-19 testing at Roeding Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Hundreds of people in Fresno lined up Saturday morning to get a free COVID-19 test and free groceries at Roeding Park.

The event was organized by the office of Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias, United Health Care Centers, and other community groups.

Event officials say about 600 people got tested without having to leave their cars and they were also able to drive away with a free box of groceries and face masks.

“We know our numbers are continuing to rise and it’s important that we have this free no cost testing available to all persons and all residents here in the city of Fresno,” Community Engagement Consultant, Kimberly Tapscott-Munson said.

Another free testing event will happen next Saturday in west Fresno.

