Hundreds lined up in their vehicles for Shredfest event in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — To protect themselves from potential identity theft some Clovis residents dropped off their unwanted papers in a shredder.

Shredfest is done through a partnership with Clovis’ public utilities and police departments. For this Shredfest, they partnered with Iron Mountain as well.

Over 900 vehicles came out to the event, causing it to end early.

Clovis police say identity theft can hit anybody.

“They’re gonna suffer some level of that type of crime, whether their debit card or credit card numbers are used, whether they get a full identity theft where they’re own personal identifying information is used to open up accounts and things of that nature, so it’s huge,” Cpl. Shannon Griffth with the Clovis Police Department.

Normally this event is held in the spring and fall, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s spring event was canceled.

The next Shredfest is scheduled for May of 2021.

The line of 🚗🚙🛵 is over a mile long for #Shredfest at Buchanan! Thank u for your patience as well fill the trucks to protect you against ID theft! pic.twitter.com/reuZgRlAmZ — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) November 7, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.