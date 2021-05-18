Hundreds gather in support of Palestine during rally in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Calls for peace amid ongoing violence between Hamas and Israel continued Tuesday night in Fresno.

A non-stop barrage of rockets has been fired from Gaza at Israel for weeks, with Israel responding with fierce air attacks.

Palestine supporters gathered on Blackstone and Nees avenues for a rally and vigil say the violence has to stop.

Hundreds gathered at the intersection for the second time in less than a week to show their support for Palestine.

“We have Christians, Jews, Muslims, a lot of Fresno State students they are all here to voice support and stand together,” said Reza Nekumanes, executive director of the Islamic Cultural Center.

The recent violence between Hamas and Israel has left more than 200 Palestinians dead, and Israel has reported at least 12 dead.

“Palestinians don’t have navy, they don’t have air force, they don’t have anything to defend themselves,” said Dan Yaseen of Peace Fresno.

Demonstrators say President Biden’s support for a cease-fire is not enough and they have two demands.

“Number one, this is about raising our voice bringing the community together, but number two, we want them to call their congresspeople, the administration and demand they stop sending our tax dollars to any place, any place, not just Israel any place that is using those tax dollars to suppress human beings,” said Nekumanesh.

Many parents took their children out to Tuesday’s rally to educate them on decades of history. That’s deeply personal for some.

“It happened to my mother in 67. She was forced out of her house, displaced. I lived with these stories,” said a speaker at the event.

“You are free to believe in whatever you want to believe in but we shouldn’t fight for this,” said Rudifa Jlilati.

The protest continued into the night as supporters vowed to carry on with their fight.

“When both sides have right have equity, they are dignified as human beings in the eyes of the other, that’s when you have peace,” said Nekumanesh.

During a Palestine rally on Sunday, the Fresno Police Department says supporters were pepper-sprayed by a driver. Tuesday’s rally remained peaceful throughout the event.