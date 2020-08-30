Huge success at Valley Animal Center for Clear the Shelters event

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – This month’s Clear the Shelters event was a big success at Valley Animal Center as many pets found their “furever” families Saturday.

KSEE24 volunteers were there to give some love to animals while people sat patiently to hopefully meet a new family member.

Potatoes, the cat, found his person today. His new mom decided to walk-in on a whim and choose a new companion.

“I think it was more like he chose me than I chose him,” said Marily Barba, a Fresno resident.

Potatoes had been at the shelter since June and was a rescue from Fresno Humane Animal Services.

A dog named Jordan was also adopted by someone who had an eye on him for a few days.

“I just fell in love with his face and his personality as soon as we met him,” said Katie Chavez, a Fresno resident.

Jordan is a high energy shepherd mix and although his stay at the shelter was just under three weeks, his new best friend believes rescuing is so important.

“They could stay here til the end so it’s better to adopt so these guys can get out of here and find their furever home.”

As the day went on, more and more pets stole the hearts of their new owners and staff were very happy, but some said some hard goodbyes.

It was a record-breaking adoption day at the shelter with 10 cats adopted and 16 of the 20 dogs available adopted.

The Clear the Shelters event ends on Monday, but adoptions are ongoing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.