The Central Grizzlies, Hanford Bullpups and Bullard Knights headlined the schools punching their tickets to Central Section softball title games on Wednesday.

Those three teams in our viewing area, along with Monache, Orange Cove, and Caruthers on Wednesday, as well as Clovis on Tuesday, also will be playing for section championship games this weekend at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.

Here’s a look at the title game matchups this weekend.