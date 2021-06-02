HS Regional Soccer Highlights: Clovis North girls lose tight one, Sanger boys fall on penalty kicks

(KSEE/KGPE) – Fresh off winning Central Section titles last week, the Clovis North girls and Sanger boys both lost in the quarterfinals of the SoCal Regional soccer playoffs Tuesday.

The No. 2 seeded Broncos fell 1-0 to No. 7 Pacifica-Garden Grove in Division I, and the No. 2 Apaches lost 4-3 on penalty kicks to No. 7 Hart-Newhall in Division II.

Also Tuesday on the boys side, in Division I, No. 4 Clovis beat No. 5 Loyola-Los Angeles 4-2 on penalty kicks. In Division II, No. 5 Tulare Union lost to No. 4 Valencia 1-0, and in Division IV, No. 1 Palmdale shutout No. 8 Fowler 4-0.

In other girls quarterfinals Tuesday, No. 3 Buchanan downed No. 6 Saugus 4-3 in a shootout in Division II. In Division III, No. 2 Hanford beat No. 7 Kingsburg 1-0, and in Division IV, No. 5 Exeter shut out No. 4 Venice 3-0.