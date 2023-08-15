Golden Eagles feature impressive talent

CLOVIS, Calif. – Kind of hard to believe, but the high school football season starts Thursday, and one of the teams to keep an eye on in the Central Section is Clovis West.



The Golden Eagles are coming off an impressive 10-2 campaign which included an outright TRAC title.

And the cupboard is still full of talented athletes, as they return three seniors who have already committed to Fresno State, in linebacker/tight end/running back Tytus Khajavi, wide receiver/defensive back Marshel Sanders, and wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Pierro.



But before embarking on their college careers at Fresno State, they’re hoping to put together a Valley championship season with the Golden Eagles.

“Man, I wanna be able to go to state (playoffs) and say I got that ring on my finger,” said Pierro, when he and Khajavi stopped by our station earlier this summer. “But definitely a blessing man, just being able to play with the guys. I feel like I wanna enjoy my time being a senior, and take care of what needs to be taken care of, and establish our dominance on the field.”

“I mean, it would be crazy,” added Khajavi. “It would mean so much to us, because our sophomore year, we weren’t that good.”

As a sophomore, Khajavi and the Golden Eagles went 4-8 overall in the fall of 2021.

But in their third year under current head coach Eric Brown, a former Golden Eagle himself who also played at Fresno State, Clovis West took the big step forward in 2022, and is now hoping for bigger things in 2023.

That quest starts Friday, when the Eagles open with a tough road test, traveling to Stockton to take on a good St. Mary’s program out of the Sac-Joaquin Section.

The Rams went 10-1 last season, and begin the season ranked No. 3 in the Sac-Joaquin Section according to Maxpreps.

The Golden Eagles begin the year ranked No. 2 by Maxpreps in the Central Section.

Trigueiro makes school history

CARUTHERS, Calif. – Caruthers recently graduated senior Morgan Trigueiro was named the Girls Division III State Athlete of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports on Tuesday.



She is the first girl from Caruthers High School to ever get that honor.



Morgan excelled in three sports at Caruthers.

She averaged over 25 points per game in basketball.

She hit .620 at the plate, and was an outstanding pitcher in softball.

And she was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the Blue Raiders girls volleyball team that won a Central Section championship.