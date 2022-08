FRESNO, Calif. – Clovis West junior receiver Marshel Sanders has several siblings that have gone on to play at the next level, and Marshel appears to be next in line.

Sanders, who is also a good basketball player for the Golden Eagles, currently holds four football scholarship offers, including one from Fresno State.

According to stats on maxpreps.com, Sanders had 1,028 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season as a sophomore.