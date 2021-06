HS Baseball: Wednesday’s Central Section playoffs recap

(KSEE/KGPE) — Buchanan has earned a berth in another Division I Valley final; Madera is back in a final for the first time in eight years; and highlights of Kerman punching its ticket to the championship game in Division III.

Wednesday’s Division I semifinals:

No. 1 Buchanan defeated No. 5 Stockdale 6-4.

No. 6 Liberty-Bakersfield defeated No. 10 Clovis 6-5 in 8 innings.

Wednesday’s Division II semifinals:

No. 1 Arroyo Grande defeated No. 4 Paso Robles 9-2.

No. 6 Madera defeated No. 2 El Diamante 3-1.

Wednesday’s Division III semifinals:

No. 4 Ridgeview defeated No. 1 Templeton 1-0.

No. 2 Kerman defeated No. 3 Reedley 4-3.

Wednesday’s Division V semifinals:

No. 11 Minarets defeated No. 4 Bishop 11-1.

No. 3 Washington Union defeated No. 2 Arvin 10-1.

Wednesday’s Division VI semifinals:

No. 1 Kennedy defeated No. 5 Kern Valley 7-0.

No. 3 Fresno Christian defeated No. 7 Strathmore 10-4.