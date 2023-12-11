CLOVIS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center teamed up with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to host the 15 Annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

The sheriff’s office says they are participating in an effort to encourage the community to donate before the end of the year to help provide families with, “one more birthday, one more Thanksgiving, and one more Christmas to celebrate with their loved ones.”

The Blood Center states organizing a blood drive during the holidays is crucial because it provides a vital lifeline for those in need, ensuring hospitals have a sufficient supply to save lives.

The blood drive will take place beginning Monday and ending on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clovis Rodeo Hall. All donors will receive a free holiday-themed t-shirt while supplies last.