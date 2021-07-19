How to win Bills season tickets for $7

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 21-17. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A donation to ECMC could score you Bills season tickets on the 50-yard line.

Following a successful fundraising campaign with Give 716, Erie County Medical Center announced Monday that it will give away a pair of season tickets next month, as well as two pairs of single-game tickets.

To be eligible to win, all you need to do is donate at least $7 between now and Aug. 16. The more you donate, the more chances you have to win:

$7 donation = 1 chance to win

$16 = 3 chances

$25 = 6 chances

$50 = 16 chances

$71 = 25 chances

$100 = 50 chances

$250 = 250 chances

The winner will be announced the week of Aug. 16. You must be at least 18 and a legal resident of the United States to win.