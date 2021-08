JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 21: (L-R) Tony Finau of the United States and Jon Rahm of Spain talk as they walk off the 18th green during the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at Liberty National Golf Club on August 21, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The fourth round of the 2021 Northern Trust was postponed on Sunday due to expected weather as a result of Hurricane Henri. The final round will begin at 11:30 a.m.

You’ll be able to watch the tournament on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Live coverage of the 2021 Northern Trust will continue on CBS47 after Eyewitness News at 12:30.