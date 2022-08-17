Von Miller and the Bills face Miller’s former team this week, though it remains to be seen whether Miller will suit up. (James P. McCoy/WIVB)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in the second preseason game for both teams. Here’s how you can watch the game.

Television

The Bills-Colts game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. Our coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at noon.

Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play for CBS, alongside color analyst Steve Tasker and sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund. It’s the same broadcast crew as last week.

NFL Network is carrying the game nationally, though it will be blacked out in much of the Bills’ broadcast market.

Streaming

The can stream the Bills-Colts game through the new NFL+, as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. John Murphy and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as sideline reporter.

Pregame and postgame coverage

Buffalo Kickoff Live starts an hour before kickoff on News 4 and WIVB.com. The BKL crew will update you on where roster battles stand entering the game and what to watch for in the contest. Saturday’s show starts at noon.

After the game, the crew is back on the air until 5 p.m. for Buffalo Postgame Live.

Tickets

Bills-Colts tickets can be found for under $20 on Ticketmaster.

Betting line

Yes, you can even bet on preseason games. As of Wednesday, the Bills were favored by 4.5 to 5 points at sportsbooks available in New York.

The Bills have won nine consecutive preseason games. Only the Ravens (21) have a longer streak.

The team has not yet announced whether quarterback Josh Allen or former Bronco Von Miller will play.

Important dates

• Roster cuts: The next roster cutdown day is Tuesday, Aug. 23. Teams must trim the roster to 80 players by 4 p.m. The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

• Next game: The Bills visit the Panthers in the preseason finale at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Buffalo Kickoff Live begins at 6:30 p.m.

