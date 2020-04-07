COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

How to take advantage of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic

News

by: Lori Tucker

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let’s face it, it’s not easy being at home 24/7.

Tensions can run high, but this can be an opportunity to take on some new hobbies or go back to some things you used to enjoy before life got so hectic.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WATE caught up with family counselor David Hall of Haven Counseling Center on Monday to talk about some good ideas on how to spend time right now.

There are some great resources like skillshare and iTunesU where if you want to learn anything — how the stock market works, how to start a podcast, woodworking, etc. There are so many things we can let our mind focus on that can really be an encouraging process for us when we are stuck at home.

Resources to help you during the pandemic: www.havenhelping.com

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know