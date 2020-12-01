How to stop a porch pirate from swiping your holiday gifts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It’s the busiest time of the year and even more so during the coronavirus pandemic as millions of Americans are skipping the store and doing their holiday shopping online.

Jim Koch with Clovis Police Department said there are things people can do to keep their packages safe.

“You can go to Amazon locker and have your items delivered there or maybe have your items delivered someplace where you know somebody is at,” said Koch.

Koch said it’s best to have your items delivered during the time of day someone is home. If that is not possible then you can have items delivered to a place of employment or even installing a ring or nest camera overlooking the front porch.

“People in our city have the ring doorbells those are great,” said Koch. “The quality of the photographs that we get from that help us identify people.”

Ian Williams is the store manager at Fresno Ag Hardware. Williams said almost daily people are coming in to look for security cameras for their porch.

“All the time people come in like aw, my package just got stolen what can I do to prevent this from happening another time,” said Williams.

Williams said during the holiday months their ring and nest cameras go fast.

“Ring is definitely the most popular and during the holiday season is when we sell the most,” said Williams.

Another option to detour porch pirates is having a well-lit porch that is also motion activated.

“Brighter bulbs in your outdoor lighting you know sometimes you can jump up to a higher wattage that puts out more lights,” said Williams.