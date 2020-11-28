How to securely online shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The majority of shoppers this Black Friday are avoiding the chance of crowded stores, and like many activities nowadays, are shopping virtually.

However, there is a risk when adding items to your online cart.

Your money and personal information could be taken if you’re not careful where you click.

Instead of strolling down aisles, more customers will be scrolling down sites.

“During the pandemic, the online vendors are seeing a tremendous uptick in activity,” J Colin Petersen, President of J. Colins Computing Systems, said.

Even though it’s convenient to the customer, it’s also convenient for cyber criminals.

“It has gotten easier, it has gotten easier for cyber criminals to find your credentials, abuse them, and do a lot of damage before you realize it,” Petersen said.

Access to even your email can become a slippery slope.

“If a hacker gets access to your email, they get access to password resets attached to an email, access to contact lists, they know what purchases have been made and they can redirect purchases,” Petersen said.

Petersen says this is his best advice to give to holiday shoppers.

“Have a separate credit card for online purchases and watch it like a hawk. It can be pretty devastating if credentials are leaked so it’s really important to safeguard those credentials.”

Petersen says while you shop, have a healthy level of skepticism.

The saying goes “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.”

Petersen echoes that sentiment to our viewers.