Navigating veteran benefits can overwhelming and confusing, and often people leave benefits they’re entitled to untouched.

Gregory Steen, founder and CEO of Senior Care Advocates, joined the show with how to check eligibility for VA Aid and Attendance if you or a loved one is a veteran with assisted living needs.

Senior Care Advocates

555 w. Shaw Ave, Ste. B-1, Fresno, CA 93704

559-227-7322

SeniorCareAdvocate.com