How school districts are beefing up security

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Internet outages, Zoom bombing, and ransomware attacks have all been reported at school districts since distance learning started back up.

Larry Teixeira with Selma Unified said Thursday night they discovered they had a ransomware attack on their system which prompted them to shut down online learning.

“We were hit with this ransomware this malicious code and it seemed to attach itself to our student information system which is where we keep all of our student data.” said Teixeira.

Teixeira believes those responsible for the ransomware just wanted money to unlock their system so over the weekend the district hired a cyber security firm to help them out.

“They specialize in just this kind of thing so their primary role is to tell us where the infection was and how to fix it and their secondary role is how to prevent it in the future,” said Teixeira.

According to the district they are now back up and running.

Madera Unified hasn’t had a ransomware attack but like Selma Unified they have had to shut down online learning for the day.

Babatunde Ilori with Madera Unified said the district was part of a major county wide outage.

“Last week in the middle of the week on a Wednesday we had an internet outage which was at the county level. A fiber line was messed up and had to be prepared,” said Ilori.

Ilori said they were only offline for about a day and after the outage was prepared the district moved forward with distance learning on Google Meet and Zoom.

“Google Meets has a lot more security features. So, you can really protect from like zoom bombing happening because you have to authenticate it,” said Ilori. “Zoom made some upgrades over the weekend. We are hoping to leverage some of those upgrades to prevent some of that disruption from happening in the future.”

