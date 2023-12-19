FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Scattered rain showers continue across the San Joaquin Valley and we could get some isolated thunderstorms in parts of the region between Tuesday through Thursday.

The rain accumulation for Tuesday through Wednesday is expected to be between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain in Fresno County and the northern part of the region. The South Valley could see between half an inch to an inch of rain.

It will also be a windy day in Fresno and parts of the Central Valley. In Fresno, southeast winds are in the forecast, with gusts of up to 15 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada Mountains from Yosemite to Tulare County for elevations above 8,000 feet. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of one to two feet. There would be wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Traveling in the area could be difficult.

There could also be snow blowing in the area, causing a reduction in visibility. This warning is in effect between Tuesday at 4 a.m. through Thursday at 10 a.m.

As for temperatures, we will feel above-seasonal average temperatures until Friday. Temperatures are slowly falling and by Saturday we could see temperatures drop to the upper 50s.