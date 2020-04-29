How local churches are holding up through online donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)– It’s been weeks since local churches held services in person.

Cheryl Sarkisian is the Vice-Chancellor of the Diocese of Fresno. She said when they had to close their doors to public mass they felt an impact but quickly allowed online donations.

“Those who were used to giving online were continuing to do that but those who would give at mass how would that happen,” said Sarkisian.

Sarkisian said they set up a way to donate online and made it so people can donate their money to a specific church or school.

“The response within just a short amount of time was really very nice I mean it was really great to see that people were giving and they have the opportunity to give to a perish of their choice of to a school of their choice,” said Sarkisian.

Over at Peoples Church in Fresno, their pastor Matt Perkins said their online presence has grown along with receiving numerous donations.

“The gatherings being online and then donations it’s really been great to see how our congregation has really stepped up,” said Perkins.

Perkins said they are currently renovating and expanding their church and although the coronavirus has been an inconvenience they are still on track to complete their expansion spring of 2021 thanks to getting continuous donations.

“We have some new challenges,” said Perkins. “Things we are facing that we have never faced before but this is why we are here in this community this is why we are planted and it’s so we can give people something to hold on to through this trying time.”

