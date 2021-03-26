How family members of those eligible can get vaccinated in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Family members of those who are eligible to get the vaccine can now get it too in Fresno County, said Joe Prado with the County Department of Public Health.

After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced family members of those who are eligible were eligible too effective immediately on Thursday, Prado said they notified their providers and vaccination sites.

“If you have a family member who is eligible in the tier system, your entire family is eligible to receive the vaccine,” Prado said.

The discretion of this would be left up to the provider or site administering the vaccine, according to the county’s website.

At the UCSF Fresno vaccination site at Fresno City College, they’ve begun vaccinating family members as well.

“It’s all about barriers and obstacles so we’re doing our best to remove those obstacles from getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Kenny Banh, the director of UCSF Mobile HeaL COVID-19 Equity Project.

At around 1 p.m. on Friday, dozens of cars were in line as people waited to get their vaccine at Fresno City College. Banh said they’re working on ramping up their capacity to administer more doses as the county approaches April 15, when those 16 and older will be eligible.

“We are hiring right now. We are onboarding new staff so we hope to do really a lot more than the 500 to 600 we’re doing today and hope to at least go to 1,500 a day,” Banh said.

Prado said as they get into April, mobile vaccination clinics in rural areas is also going to be key.

“We’re actually looking at ramping up mobile units in early April to be able to get out there and vaccinate more of our communities,” Prado said.

And having sites that are easily accessible will also be key in reaching vaccine equity.

“Just come in,” Banh said. “Just look at our hours, just come in. Our waits are about 90 minutes or less.”

The UCSF Fresno site is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Appointments are available via myturn.ca.gov., but appointments aren’t needed.

If a resident is registering via myturn.ca.gov and their family member is eligible, Prado said they should put the occupation of the person who is eligible.