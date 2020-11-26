Houston-area 76-year-old and her daughter scammed in elaborate rental property scheme

News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN)

HUMBLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kristi Martinez and her 76-year-old mother thought they’d found the perfect home to rent right before the holidays.

Martinez was told she could tour the home on her own and when she arrived, the lockbox on the front door worked, letting her inside. Satisfied with the layout, she decided to take it.

“He asked us for $1,500,” Martinez told KPRC in Houston.

She said the person, who she found through a Facebook listing, told her the money was for a deposit and rent. While some things seemed odd, other things still lined up — so Martinez wired the money directly to the account she was given.

She said it was the only money she had left.

But on move-in day, mother and daughter were met with a sad surprise.

“There’s no heat and there’s no hot water,” Martinez told KPRC.

As she tried to have the problem fixed, Martinez was met with the ultimate shock: police in the driveway, coming to tell her she and her mother were trespassing.

The person Martinez had been communicating with was not the property owner.

“I really like [the house], and I really wanted it,” Martinez said. 

While mother and daughter were told they could stay through Thanksgiving, the holiday, the heartbreak lingers.

Martinez told KPRC both the police and her bank are investigating.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.