House to vote on $25 billion boost for Postal Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are not letting up on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, saying his promise to suspend further cost-cutting at the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t go far enough.

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin says the Postal Service is under attack from the inside.

“This Postmaster DeJoy is like a bandit,” Raskin said. “He’s like a bank robber who’s on a spree of robbing banks across the country and finally, he gets caught and he says, ‘I’ll stop robbing any more banks in the future, but what about the damage that’s already been done?'”

DeJoy says removing blue collection boxes and mail-sorting machines and reducing overtime are all cost-cutting measures, but Raskin says those decisions hurt Americans.

“Now, people can’t get their medications, people aren’t getting their shipments, Social Security checks are slowed down,” he said. “I mean, come on.”

House Democrats fear the Postal Service won’t be able to handle this year’s election with the pandemic expected to push many to vote by mail.

The House returns to Washington on Saturday to vote on a bill that would require same-day processing of mail-in ballots, outlaw further service reductions, and give the Postal Service $25 billion to make ends meet.

But White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Democrats are manufacturing a crisis.

“Democrats denied a $10 billion offer for the U.S. Postal Service by this president before they went on recess,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also says the concerns are overblown.

“I don’t think anybody should worry that the Post Office isn’t going to be up and fully functional,” McConnell said.

But Democrats have shown no signs of letting up and will question the DeJoy at a House Oversight Hearing on Monday.