House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, joined by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking member, using his gavel to call for order as he convenes a hearing to hear investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE/AP) – The House Judiciary Committee votes to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The full House is expected to vote on the articles next week, in the days before Christmas. That would send the impeachment effort to the Senate for a 2020 trial.

