House fire in Visalia leaves $75,000 in damages, authorities say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A house fire in Visalia left an estimated $75,000 in damages Sunday morning.

Visalia Fire crews say they were dispatched to a house fire located in the 800 block of North Hall at around 12:10 a.m.

Authorities say all occupants of the home had evacuated before fire crews arrived at the fire.

The fire took approximately 40 minutes to bring under control. Four engines, two ladder trucks, one breathing support, one battalion chief, 4 prevention officers, and the Fire Chief responded for a total of 24 personnel helped battle the fire, according to authorities.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $60,000 and $15,000 to the contents for a total of $75,000.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined, however, they say illegal fireworks were being used in the area.

